Travis Head becomes 5th to win Allan Border medal for 2nd consecutive year

Travis Head edged out Alex Carey to become the fifth player to win consecutive Allan Border Medals, the top men’s individual cricket award in Australia. Head, recognised among the best all format batsmen in the world in recent years, was crucial to Australia dominating the Ashes again late last year, with the voting period for the medal running from January 29, 2025 to January 8, 2026.

“(I felt) very privileged and honoured to have ‘AB’ (Border) in the room; that’s the difference (from last year’s presentation in Sri Lanka), is having him there to present it,” Head was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au after receiving his second straight medal from former Australia captain Allan Border on Friday.