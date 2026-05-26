Bowling lineups have work cut out: SRH asst coach on Travishek & Vaibhav-Jaiswal

With Sunrisers Hyderabad facing Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator at Mullanpur on Wednesday, the focus will be on the opening pairs of the two sides. Sunrisers’ opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have amassed 563 runs and 393 runs respectively; Royals’ openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have amassed 583 runs and 397 runs respectively. Sunrisers’ assistant coach James Franklin quipped that bowling lineups of both sides will have their work cut out in the Eliminator.

“Absolutely, I mean, both pairs of openers for both teams are exciting cricketers. They are destructive in their own ways and means. We have obviously seen for a few years now, the dynamic partnership that we have with Travis (Head) and Abhishek (Sharma) and then obviously the emergence from the fag end of last year’s IPL and this IPL, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi)and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal as an opening partnership has been very destructive. So I would say both the teams’ bowling line-ups have got their work cut out for them. But that also makes the game exciting,” Franklin said in the press conference ahead of the Eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had finished at 18 points after the 14 games in the league stage and were tied for points with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans but finished third with the other two sides having a better net run-rate. While Abhishek Sharma has scored his runs at a strike rate of 206.22, Travis head has scored his runs at a strike rate of 168.66. When asked about Head having a mediocre season this IPL, Franklin shared how the team has the belief in the Australian opener and how the coaching group looks at the opening partnership instead of individual scores.

“From his individual form or scores, whatever you want to put it, we look at the partnership. We look at the way that Head (Travis) and Abhishek (Sharma) put pressure back on opposition bowling groups. I think he has around 400 runs, which is a pretty good IPL. Obviously the other three out of top four batters for us have had a prolific season. But the partnership between Abhi (Abhishek) and Travis (Head) is as dynamic as well as destructive visuals you will see and have seen for the last two or three years in the IPL. So tomorrow’s another opportunity for Abhi (Abhishek) and Travis (Head) to go and stamp their mark on the game and there’s no doubt about Travis’s ability or destructing in terms of being able to play a match winning role for us. So we’ve got no doubt about that as a group,” said Franklin.

All-rounder Nitish Reddy, who had scored 182 runs and taken two wickets last season, has so far scored 264 runs at an average of 29.33 apart from taking seven wickets at an average of 44.43 in 13 matches this IPL. Franklin also spoke about how Reddy has shown improvement from the last season and how his contribution to the team has been immense.

“Nitish (Reddy) probably took a lot of learnings from IPL 2025 and I think form wise, he probably didn’t start exactly how he wanted to. Obviously, there might have been a bit more expectation with him having just recently been involved with India. And I think he would have taken a lot of learnings from last year’s IPL. So to come into this year, he’s done quite a bit of work on his bowling. He looked as confident as ever with the bat. In the first couple of games he got some validation on that prep work in terms of getting a couple of little cameo scores and partnerships. His role has obviously been slightly deeper this year opposed to last year as well, sort of more coming in with maybe, say, six or seven over to go at number five or a number six, and he’s played some unbelievable cameos for us in finishing off the innings. Bowling wise, he has been utilised opening the bowling, has been utilised in the middle and depending on what we foresee. His contribution this year has-been immense,” shared the coach.