Tragedy unfolds again, after baby girl, Solanki loses his father, plays Ranji game

Vishnu Solanki stopped a four through a great fielding effort at Vikas Cricket Ground in Cuttack. Much to the cluelessness of his team-mates, the player was asked to come to the dressing-room by the Baroda team manager Dharmendra Arothe. A shattering news awaited Solanki there; his father had passed away.

“Later, we came to know that his father passed away,” Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar recounted after their Ranji Trophy game on Sunday, adding: “Vishnu saw his father’s last rites in one corner of the dressing room, on a video call. It was really tough for him, but the courage he showed has been remarkable.”

Solanki has been going through one of the toughest phases of his life. Ten days ago, he lost his newborn, when the baby girl died only a day after she was born. Skipping the previous Ranji Trophy match and joining the team late for this game against Chandigarh had been normal. Upon reaching Cuttack, he had to undergo a five-day quarantine. Solanki went on to score a hundred.

The Baroda Cricket Association stood by the player, the state association secretary Ajit Lele informing that Solanki was given the option to return home. “When we got to know about his father’s death, we informed the team manager. The manager told us that he would stay back. It showed his commitment towards the game and his team,” Lele said.

Devdhar said that the team offered help to Solanki and asked him whether he wanted to travel back. However, his father’s body couldn’t be kept in the morgue for long. With Solanki’s elder brother performing the last rites, he decided to watch it on phone.

“His father was sick for the past two months and was in hospital. Over the past two months, he had been dealing with a medical emergency. Vishnu wouldn’t have been able to reach home on time even if he tried. But hats off to him that he played cricket and excelled, carrying an overload of grief,” Devdhar said.

When he rejoined the squad after the passing away of his newborn child, the team handed him a signed note, lauding his determination and courage. “Little did we know that another tragedy would unfold so soon,” said the Baroda captain.

As things happened today, it offered a throwback to Virat Kohli turning up for a Ranji game on the same day of his father’s demise.