When Rishabh Pant was snapped by Lucknow Super Giants for 27.5 crores, it looked like a long term move but earlier this year, Delhi Capitals brought their former captain back by trading him for spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly termed the trade as ‘difficult’ one as the franchise had to let go of Kuldeep Yadav, who was enjoying a second coming at the franchise after his move from Kolkata Knight Riders.

“It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He’s been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it’s always about that one balance factor. And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who’s done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are a very important part of our squad,” Ganguly said while speaking to JioStar after the IPL retentions and releases were announced.