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When Rishabh Pant was snapped by Lucknow Super Giants for 27.5 crores, it looked like a long term move but earlier this year, Delhi Capitals brought their former captain back by trading him for spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly termed the trade as ‘difficult’ one as the franchise had to let go of Kuldeep Yadav, who was enjoying a second coming at the franchise after his move from Kolkata Knight Riders.
“It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He’s been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it’s always about that one balance factor. And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who’s done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are a very important part of our squad,” Ganguly said while speaking to JioStar after the IPL retentions and releases were announced.
Ganguly, who will be in his first season as the head coach of the IPL outfit, said that in smaller auctions factors like availability of players and three years planning come into play.
“It’s very difficult to pinpoint the exact thought process behind the releases and retention. It’s obviously about performance, who the franchise values and who the franchise thinks is good enough to win cricket matches in the IPL. It is also about what’s available at the auction. It’s a small auction, so the franchise factors in the performance of the last two years and what it feels is required for the next three years. So, there is no thumb rule that this is right or that is wrong. It’s just about faith and belief,” he said about the auction scheduled to be held next month.
First coaching stint
Ganguly has been involved with Delhi Capitals in multiple roles including Director of Cricket when Ricky Ponting was the head coach. He also coached the sister franchise Pretoria Capitals in the SA20.
“It is my first time as head coach in the IPL. I did it for Pretoria Capitals last year, but I am very excited. The IPL is a very different challenge. I have been involved with DC in different ways, more so as the Director of Cricket, obviously organising everything when Ricky was the head coach. Now that I will be the head coach, I will be at the centre of taking this team forward,” Ganguly said.