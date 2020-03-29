‘Like a tracer bullet’: Ravi Shastri urges people to stay indoors to fight virus

Ravi Shastri has urged people to follow the lockdown using his trademark phrase. (File Photo/AFP) Ravi Shastri has urged people to follow the lockdown using his trademark phrase. (File Photo/AFP)

India cricket head coach Ravi Shastri used his signature phrase ‘tracer bullet’ to urge people to stay inside their homes at all costs in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmfNzkOu7f — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 29, 2020

In a tweet on Sunday, Shastri said, “Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you.” He also shared an image of what should and should not be done in daily lives in this crucial stage of the outbreak.

Shastri, the commentator-turned-coach, had said earlier this week that cricket was furthest from everybody’s mind at this stage and that this is a ‘welcome rest’ for the players.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, claiming over 30000 lives so far while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people. Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sport to a standstill after leading to cancellation and postponement of most sports events across the world.

READ | Ravi Shastri – Tracing the Bullet

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a three-week national lockdown with an aim to stem the spread of the deadly disease that has led to 25 deaths and more than 1000 positive cases in the country.

“(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries,” Shastri had said.

“It has been tough but a welcome rest for players,” the coach had said.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd