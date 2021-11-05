‘Tough times don’t last long’: Wishes pour in for under-pressure Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is leading the side in the ongoging T20 World Cup in UAE as his last assignment as T20 skipper, turned 33 on Friday. Kohli was born on 5th November 1988 in Delhi and made his debut for India at the age of 19 against Sri Lanka in 2008.

Considered to be one of the best batters in modern-day cricket, it has not been a great run for Kohli-led team India in the T20 World Cup so far though. With the team losing two of their three matches so far, India have a bleak chance of reaching the semifinals now. The Men in Blue are facing Scotland in a crucial Super 12 clash on Kohli’s birthday on Friday.

Virender Sehwag led the wishes for Kohli and wrote on Twitter, “Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player, wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.”

Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted wishes on Twitter as the apex cricket governing body posted a cheerful photo of Kohli and captioned it as, “Always smiling Happy birthday to India captain Virat Kohli. Will he get a win tonight as a present? #T20WorldCup”.

Always smiling 😁 Happy birthday to India captain Virat Kohli. Will he get a win tonight as a present?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8aZKj8Lqgn — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2021

23,159 intl. runs & going strong 💪

Most Test wins as Indian captain 👍

2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Wishing @imVkohli – #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen – a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let’s relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021

Happy Birthday, @imVkohli! Thank you for everything that you are to RCB, your teammates and to millions of fans around the world. Stay blessed, King! 😇#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/d44BrQJFU5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2021

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king 👑 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/pTn8NBZrHh — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 5, 2021

Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever. Happy birthday @imVkohli bhaiya 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dFaPCL3S2a — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) November 5, 2021