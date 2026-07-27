‘Tough call has to be taken against him now’: Kris Srikkanth on Abhishek Sharma

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver in all three games against Zimbabwe in the series that concluded on Sunday. In all three of his innings, Sharma could not deal with Blessing Muzarambani and the bounce he created on placid surfaces. In the series before this against England and Ireland too, Abhishek did not look his usual self with the bat.

Former Indian selector Kris Srikkanth said teams have started to figure out Abhishek and that Sanju Samson will return to the Indian side soon.

“Abhishek Sharma has been sorted out (by opponents) in international cricket, right from the World Cup. I think a tough call has to be taken against him now. I feel Sanju will get his chance again now. He will receive a call back 100%. The selectors will have to take a tough call,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.