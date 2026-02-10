‘Total failure of ICC’: Mohammad Hafeez on politics that played out before IND vs PAK was back on track

The former Pakistan player also said he was happy that India and Pakistan would play each other.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 01:02 PM IST
India and Pakistan will take on each other on February 15 at the ICC T20 World Cup. (Photo: AP)India and Pakistan will take on each other on February 15. (Photo: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

On a day when the India vs Pakistan game at the ongoing T20 World Cup was finally back on track, former Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for letting the situation escalate to this stage that it needed to bargain with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came after weeks of refusing to play against India in Colombo at the T20 World Cup. It was a forfeit that could have cost the ICC about $174 million. In making peace, the ICC also announced that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031. Pakistan’s decision to boycott the game was taken by its government, after the Bangladesh team was ejected from the T20 World Cup for refusing to play in India due to “security concerns”.

“What was the conclusion of the politics played with the sport over the last two or three weeks? First, we must look at the pain caused to cricket fans sitting all over the world—whether it was a Bangladeshi fan, an England supporter, or someone supporting Pakistan. Fans everywhere were hurt by this decision. My only question is: who was wrong?” Hafeez said on the Game on Hai show. “Someone was at fault, yet it wasn’t disclosed whose mistake it was. Compensation is being given, but on what basis? If it’s based on a mistake, why wasn’t it admitted? Afterward, they claim they are taking this decision to protect ‘integrity and spirit.’ Where were these claimants before? The question is, why did it even take this turn?”

An angry Hafeez continued: “This is a total failure of the ICC and their administration. This must be accepted first. Beyond that, whether Bangladesh gets a favor, a tournament, or a participation fee—and ensuring no sanctions are placed on them—is fine. But the character who played the wrong role needs to be exposed. If they remain hidden, we might see such cases again. Unless a mistake is realized, highlighted, and accepted, you cannot improve. In this whole matter, I still don’t understand who was at fault.”

The former Pakistan player also said he was happy that India and Pakistan would play each other.

“In my opinion, whatever happened was not good for cricket. Regarding the Pakistan-India match, I am always in favor of them playing. This is the rivalry that inspires the entire world. I hope this match happens—and I hope it’s not just this one match. I want India and Pakistan matches to happen routinely,” Hafeez added.

On Monday evening, while announcing the rapprochement with Pakistan and Bangladesh boards, ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta had said: “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation. Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened. Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Max O'Dowd faces abuse for dropping Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf: 'It seems Indian fans were angrier than Dutch supporters'
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf was dropped by Netherlands' Max O’Dowd during the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament opener. (PHOTO: AP & Screengrab/JioHotstar)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
US releases fact sheet on trade deal, mentions 'certain pulses' among agricultural products to see tariffs cut
The mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet is significant, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6.
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: 'Face soojh jaata hai'
Namita Thapar
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News