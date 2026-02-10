‘Total failure of ICC’: Mohammad Hafeez on politics that played out before IND vs PAK was back on track

On a day when the India vs Pakistan game at the ongoing T20 World Cup was finally back on track, former Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for letting the situation escalate to this stage that it needed to bargain with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came after weeks of refusing to play against India in Colombo at the T20 World Cup. It was a forfeit that could have cost the ICC about $174 million. In making peace, the ICC also announced that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031. Pakistan’s decision to boycott the game was taken by its government, after the Bangladesh team was ejected from the T20 World Cup for refusing to play in India due to “security concerns”.

“What was the conclusion of the politics played with the sport over the last two or three weeks? First, we must look at the pain caused to cricket fans sitting all over the world—whether it was a Bangladeshi fan, an England supporter, or someone supporting Pakistan. Fans everywhere were hurt by this decision. My only question is: who was wrong?” Hafeez said on the Game on Hai show. “Someone was at fault, yet it wasn’t disclosed whose mistake it was. Compensation is being given, but on what basis? If it’s based on a mistake, why wasn’t it admitted? Afterward, they claim they are taking this decision to protect ‘integrity and spirit.’ Where were these claimants before? The question is, why did it even take this turn?”

An angry Hafeez continued: “This is a total failure of the ICC and their administration. This must be accepted first. Beyond that, whether Bangladesh gets a favor, a tournament, or a participation fee—and ensuring no sanctions are placed on them—is fine. But the character who played the wrong role needs to be exposed. If they remain hidden, we might see such cases again. Unless a mistake is realized, highlighted, and accepted, you cannot improve. In this whole matter, I still don’t understand who was at fault.”

The former Pakistan player also said he was happy that India and Pakistan would play each other.

“In my opinion, whatever happened was not good for cricket. Regarding the Pakistan-India match, I am always in favor of them playing. This is the rivalry that inspires the entire world. I hope this match happens—and I hope it’s not just this one match. I want India and Pakistan matches to happen routinely,” Hafeez added.

On Monday evening, while announcing the rapprochement with Pakistan and Bangladesh boards, ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta had said: “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation. Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened. Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”