Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 5 2019: Dean’s school of batting, India learns ABC of NBA

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 5, 2019: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock struck centuries to help South Africa avoid the threat of a follow-on and reach 385/8 at stumps on Day 3 of the first Test against India on Friday. Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 27th five-wicket haul in tests to keep India in control of the series opener, however, with South Africa still trailing by 117 runs.

Some breath-taking basketball was on display on Friday as Indiana Pacers edged past Sacramento Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest, in what was National Basketball Association’s debut game in India.