Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 3, 2019: Rohit-Mayank’s record opening stand, arrest of RCB drummer and Sarita Devi’s fire in belly

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 2, 2019: Rohit Sharma opened for the first time in Test cricket and the records followed. The new Test opener along with Mayank Agarwal broke the 15-year-old record of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir on Thursday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The previous record was set on November 20, 2004, at Kanpur. This was only a third double hundred partnership by an Indian opening pair against South Africa. The third-highest partnership belongs to Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer on March 26, 2008, at Chennai. The former explosive opener also scored his second triple century in Test cricket.
Meanwhile, in other top stories today, Bhavesh Bafna, 26, a drummer who has entertained crowds in the IPL on behalf of Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the KPL, was arrested by CCB police and Sarita Devi boxed in the first women’s world c’ships nearly two decades ago but retains fire in her belly.
Sarita Devi: Rolling with the punches
“My target for the World Championship is simple. It’s about giving a reply to those who keep saying ‘Sarita is too old. Sarita should retire’.” Three-time Worlds medallist Sarita Devi’s declaration comes during a breather from the training session for the latest edition which begins on Thursday in Ulan-Ude, Russia. The 37-year-old — one of the two Indian remnants, along with Mary Kom, of the first ever women’s World Championships in 2001 — last medalled at the event in 2008. Her best shot since came last year in Delhi, where a 3-2 pre-quarterfinal defeat left Sarita on the brink of tears. Many chalked up the disappointment as being a typical Sarita reaction to losing a close bout. Almost a year later, Sarita reveals that there were far more distressing things on her mind. [Read]
RCB drummer arrested for betting, illegal approach in Karnataka league
A celebrity drummer associated with franchise cricket events, including the Indian Premier League, has been arrested by the Bangalore Central Crime Branch (CCB) in an investigation into betting and illegal approach of a player in the 2019 Karnataka Premier League. Bhavesh Bafna, 26, a drummer who has entertained crowds in the IPL on behalf of Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the KPL, was arrested by CCB police on Wednesday for acting as a conduit for bookies in Delhi and Mumbai and on specific charges of enticing a player in the KPL to give away more than 10 runs in an over. He allegedly dangled the carrot of an IPL contract to induce a player to underperform. [ READ]