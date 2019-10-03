Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 3, 2019: Rohit-Mayank’s record opening stand, arrest of RCB drummer and Sarita Devi’s fire in belly

Advertising

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 2, 2019: Rohit Sharma opened for the first time in Test cricket and the records followed. The new Test opener along with Mayank Agarwal broke the 15-year-old record of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir on Thursday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The previous record was set on November 20, 2004, at Kanpur. This was only a third double hundred partnership by an Indian opening pair against South Africa. The third-highest partnership belongs to Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer on March 26, 2008, at Chennai. The former explosive opener also scored his second triple century in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, in other top stories today, Bhavesh Bafna, 26, a drummer who has entertained crowds in the IPL on behalf of Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the KPL, was arrested by CCB police and Sarita Devi boxed in the first women’s world c’ships nearly two decades ago but retains fire in her belly.