Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 2, 2019: India kickstart Test series vs South Africa, Bayern beat Spurs 7-2

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 2, 2019: India will be desperately hoping that Rohit Sharma replicates his limited overs success in the traditional format as India take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series on Wednesday. The build-up to the experiment has not been ideal to say the least with the batsman failing to score in the only warm-up game before the series. Wriddhiman Saha has replaced Rishabh Pant for the series opener in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur suffered their heaviest home defeat in Europe as Serge Gnabry struck four goals for Bayern Munich in a 7-2 romp to seize control of Champions League Group B on Tuesday. In the other match, Real Madrid were held to a shock draw by Club Brugge at Santiago Bernabeu.