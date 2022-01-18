‘Too loud’: Police shut down post-Ashes party after noise complaint

In a video that has gone viral, Australian and English cricketers’ had their post-Ashes party shut down by the police after an alleged noise complaint made in the hotel where the visiting team was staying in Hobart.

Members of the England and Australia squads were spoken to by the police at around 6am on Monday morning after a noise complaint was received for playing loud music on the terrace. In the video, Alex Carey, Travis Head, and Nathan Lyon along with English cricketers being confronted by at least four police personnel.

The group of players were asked to stop go inside the hotel from the terrace. Lyon and Alex Carey are still in their white jerseys suggesting that the players had partied all night long after their 4-0 triumph of the Ashes series.

A policeman can be heard saying: “Too loud. You have obviously been asked to pack up, so we’ve been asked to come. Time for bed. Thank you.”

Well done to the cops for breaking up this little post #ashes party 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OUwfxHM62r — Dennis 4-0 (@DennisCricket_) January 18, 2022

“Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area,” a statement released to The Age and Herald newspapers said. “The guests were spoken to by police, just after 6am, and left the area when asked.

“No further action will be taken by police.”

Australia underlined their utter Ashes supremacy by crushing England’s hopes of a consolation victory and winning the day-night fifth Test by 146 runs with two days to spare in Hobart on Sunday to seal a 4-0 series triumph.

In the ascendancy for the first time in the series when they were 68 without loss chasing 271 towards the end of the second session, England lost 10 wickets for 78 runs in little more than an hour and a half to crumble to 124 all out.

Australia’s pace bowling was of the same high quality as it had been throughout the five matches, but some of the shots offered by the batsmen indicated that England had given up on any hope of even extending the contest into a fourth day.

Thumping victories in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne had secured the urn for Australia before the turn of the year and only by batting out the final day did England secure a draw in Sydney.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was quick to offer thanks to Joe Root and his squad for touring despite the health protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.