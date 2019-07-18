India’s tour of West Indies: Ton-up Manish Pandey eyes return to senior team

Cricketer Manish Pandey has got his form back as he notched up a 87-ball century against West Indies A in the third unofficial ODI in Antigua on Tuesday. With his ton, the India A skipper also made a strong case for selection in the senior team for the upcoming tour of West Indies starting from August 3.

In a video interview to BCCI.tv, Manish Pandey acknowledged that coming into bat at number 3 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL was one of the top moments and that helped him find his rhythm back.

WATCH: @im_manishpandey on the ongoing West Indies A tour, the need to keep scoring runs & the wish to make a comeback in the #TeamIndia side soon 🗣️🇮🇳🇮🇳 For the Full Video Click here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/MGtGJ3hlxD pic.twitter.com/l99962bnae — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2019

“When I came out to bat a number 3 against Chennai (CSK) in the first match itself I got fifty, that was one definite, the best moment this season because from there on everything clicked for me. That was the game that brought me back into the run getting phase and that was really important,” he said.

Manish Pandey’s stint with the senior team has not been exceptional as he was picked for the T20I home series against Windies in November 2018 but he failed to show his skills. Another chance came into his way when he got selected for the Australia T20I series in November 2018 but he could not find a place in playing XI.

Manish Pandey has had a successful IPL season this year with 344 runs in 12 matches and now that form is still with him in Windies tour, making his case stronger for the selection on July 19.

“I have come here to the India A side. I have led this side for a couple of years now and I think we have always done well, we have always emerged champions and its because of the quality of cricket we play and the routines we follow. The one thing I want to work on is scoring runs and I think that’s the only way anybody can come into the side again. I had a decent IPL and if I back it up with a good India A performance against West Indies A, It will be really important and helpful for me”, Pandey added.