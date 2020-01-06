Watch: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton smashes five sixes in a row in BBL game

Tom Banton hit five consecutive sixes against Sydney Thunder (Source: BBL/Twitter) Tom Banton hit five consecutive sixes against Sydney Thunder (Source: BBL/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) fresh recruit Tom Banton hammered five sixes in a row in the ongoing Big Bash League 2019-20 on Monday at the Sydney Showground Stadium. In a rain-curtailed affair, Brisbane Heat got off to a blazing start with skipper Chris Lynn and Banton hitting the ball to all parts of the ground.

Sydney Thunder bowler Arjun Nair was at the receiving end of the carnage as he was struck for five consecutive sixes in his first over. Nair bowled just one over in the eight-over per side game.

This is just extraordinary. Tom Banton launches five consecutive sixes! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/STYOFVvchy — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020

Banton reached his half-century off just 16 deliveries. This is the second-fastest half-century in the history of BBL. He got out in the next over to Daniel Sams. The 21-year-old scored 56 runs from 19 deliveries, which included two fours and seven sixes. His quickfire hitting helped Brisbane score 119 in eight overs in the first innings.

The Englishman was on song from the first ball he faced. The Brisbane Heat opener hit Sams for a six off the first ball of the match. He even played a reverse-sweep off the third ball of the over to the left-arm fast bowler.

Remember that time Tom Banton played a reverse sweep off a fast bowler from the third ball of the match. Yeah that was wild #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QEB61Qno2t — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020

Banton was picked by KKR for a base price of Rs 1 crore in Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He is very likely to be KKR’s first-choice opener going into the season given he has scored two fifties in five BBL innings already.

