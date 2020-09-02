Tom Banton jumps 152 spots in ICC T20I rankings

Tom Banton scored 137 runs in the Pakistan T20I series. (Twitter/ICC)

England’s young batting sensation Tom Banton has zoomed up in the ICC T20I rankings after his showing in the recent series vs Pakistan, moving up 152 places to 43rd position, according to the latest rankings released on Wednesday.

Banton scored 137 runs in the series, including a knock of 71 in the washed out opening match.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez also enjoyed a surge in the rankings, moving up from 68th to 44th, after topping the series with 155 runs.

↗️ Tom Banton

↗️ Shadab Khan

↗️ Shaheryar Butt

↗️ Mohammad Hafeez Players make significant gains after the conclusion of the recent T20I series in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Players Rankings 👇https://t.co/ea9oEfdg7I — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2020

Dawid Malan, who enjoyed a career-best ranking of second in November last year, moved back into the top five after aggregating 84 runs in the series. The top four batsmen remain unchanged — Babar Azam, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch and Colin Munro.

Shaheryar Butt of Belgium was a notable gainer from the Luxembourg T20 Tri-Series, gaining 351 slots to reach 105th position.

In the bowler’s rankings, the only change in the top 10 was Shadab Khan moving up one place from 9th to 8th.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd