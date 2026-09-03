‘Told me that he won’t play as an Impact Player’: Former CSK player reveals chat with Dhoni

One of the pressing issues for Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League season was MS Dhoni’s role. Will he play or not? If he plays, will he be an impact sub or a regular player, especially following another season where CSK failed to reach the playoffs? A former cricketer of the franchise confirmed that Dhoni did not want to play as an impact player.

“He has personally told me that he won’t play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won’t play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it’ll tactically benefit CSK. His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.