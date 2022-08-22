scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

‘Told him not to dive’: Shahid Afridi on Shaheen Afridi’s knee injury ahead of Asia Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to knee injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will not take part in the Asia Cup. (File)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday said that he had told ‘Shaheen not to dive, but he is a Afridi.’

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury, which he sustained during the first Test at Galle in July.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked Shahid Afridi if he could come out of retirement since Shaheen won’t be taking part in the Asia Cup.

Lala, Shaheen to injured hai. Aap hi retirement waapis Le lein (Lala, Shaheen is injured, so please come out of retirement),” a fan asked.

In reply, Shahid Afridi wrote: “Mene us ko pehle b mana Kia tha k dive mat maray, injury ho sakti hai, ap fast bowler ho. Lekin bad me mene realise Kia k wo b Afridi hi hai (I had told him not to dive since he is a fast bowler and diving could cause injury. But later I realised that he is also a Afridi.)”

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that while Shaheen has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and the seven-match T20 home series against England, he is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

A fan asked the former all-rounder to say a word on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Afridi replied:”He never gives up.”

India open their campaign in Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:51:44 am
