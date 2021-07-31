scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India Schedule: Satish Kumar, PV Sindhu in action

Following is India's schedule on the day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

By: Sports Desk |
July 31, 2021 10:54:11 pm
Satish KumarTokyo 2020 Olympics: Satish Kumar of India in action against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica. (Reuters)

After a disappointing loss in the semi-final to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying, India’s star shuttler and reigning World Champion PV Sindhu will have her eyes on the bronze medal when she takes on her Chinese opponent, He Bingjiao. If Sindhu emerges victorious, this will be her second Olympic medal after the silver medal in Rio Olympics where she lost to Carlina Marin in the final.

There will be two quarter-final events as well. Boxer Satish Kumar will lock horns with Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in men’s super heavy category. Also, Manpreet Singh-led India will look to continue their winning run in the tournament with a win over Great Britain in the quarter-final. India faced only one defeat in the group stage against Australia. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be seen in action again in Eventing Cross Country team and individual event.

Following is India’s schedule on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00 AM.

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15 AM

Boxing: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men’s super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 AM

Badminton: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women’s singles bronze medal play-off match: 5 PM

Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Men’s quarterfinal: 5:30 PM.

