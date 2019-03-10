Today in Mohali, India looks to seal series against resurgent Australia

IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, will host its 25th ODI for fourth match of the ongoing India-Australia ODI series on Sunday. The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli,is leading the series 2-1 with Australia bouncing back in the series with a 32-run win in Ranchi on Friday. It is expected to be a full house at the stadium on Sunday.

“The tickets for all stands are almost sold out and it will be a packed house on Sunday. PCA Stadium is known to be one of the most spectator-friendly stadiums in India. The fans will thoroughly enjoy the match between India and Australia on Sunday. As per the SC order, there will be no serving of liquor during the match,”said R P Singla, honorary secretary of PCA.

The Indian and Australian teams reached Chandigarh through a charted flight from Ranchi, though their flight was delayed by more than 15 minutes. Coach Ravi Shastri was seen with opener K L Rahul at the airport, while spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, made their way together.

The Australian team, led by Aaron Finch, too seemed in a jovial mood after their arrival. While both the teams did not opt for practice sessions at the stadium, the Indian team members and support staff visited Indian and Punjab cricketer Siddharth Kaul’s home in Zirakpur late evening. Kaul got married on Thursday and was in the Indian team for the first two ODI’s of the series, apart from playing in the T20I series.

“The teams came via a charted flight from Ranchi. The team had told us before that they will not do any practice at the stadium. The Indian team members went to Siddharth Kaul’s home in Zirakpur late evening to congratulate the couple,” said a PCA official.

While fans were seen making a rush to buy tickets, the fact that former Indian skipper M S Dhoni will not be in action for last two ODI’s of the series, including the Mohali match, has disappointed many of his fans. Dhoni has been rested for the last ODI matches and wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, will don the wicket-keeping gloves for India in the last matches. Mohali resident, Ram Babu, who has been supporting Dhoni since a decade, was in Ranchi on Saturday and also visited Dhoni’s house to hand him a painting. Babu will be present at the stadium on Sunday.

“It will be a disappointment to not see M S Dhoni play at the stadium in my hometown. I visited Dhoni sir at his house today and presented him a painting. I will be watching the match at Mohali and will be cheering his name even though he will not be here,” shared Babu.