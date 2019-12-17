To utilise Champions League T20 window, BCCI mulls a mini IPL

CLT20 was discontinued five years ago, the last event being the CLT20-2014 CLT20 was discontinued five years ago, the last event being the CLT20-2014

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling options on how to best reutilize the erstwhile Champions League window, after the Indian board discontinued the inter-franchise tournament five years ago. A mini-IPL could be on the cards so that existing teams can participate longer than the usual allotted two months.

As per the minutes of BCCI-Indian Premier League governing council meeting held on November 5, accessed by The Indian Express, the board is considering getting back the two-month-window for their home cricket season.

Hemang Amin, IPL’s chief operating officer, informed the IPL GC, as per the minutes, “The Champions League (CLT20) used to be played during the Sep/Oct window of around 15-20 days, however, CLT20 was discontinued five years ago, the last event being the CLT20-2014. The Asia Cup, which is another event hosted every alternate year, was generally played during June, however after CLT20 was discontinued the Asia Cup is now played during the CLT20 window of Sep/Oct and ICC has also scheduled the T20 World Cup in 2020 (Australia) and 2021 (India) around the same time. Since the Sep/Oct was CLT20 window, BCCI should look at utilizing this as a 2nd IPL window so the existing teams can have a longer participation instead of the two months and this will also entail that BCCI creates a new revenue stream which will be beneficial for the teams, BCCI and extension of brand IPL.” After discussions, it was decided that the BCCI general body will take a call on this in the future.

The IPL GC also held a lengthy discussion on whether to have IPL friendlies with associate ICC members during the months of July-August. However Amin informed the house, “Till date no such friendlies have been played, however, a number of teams have requested that IPL teams be allowed to play IPL friendlies against each other at an overseas location instead of playing against an ICC associate member as this will help explore the brand IPL outside of India and it will draw interest amongst the Indian diaspora and give them an opportunity to see IPL teams in action outside of India.”

BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah was of the view that this issue needs a discussion with a larger group and advised that it will be taken up at an appropriate forum.

RR to play in Guwahati

Meanwhile, IPL franchise_Rajasthan Royals will play four of its IPL games in Guwahati. RR’s request to the Indian board to allow four games in Guwahati this coming IPL season, as forwarded to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA), was accepted.

“Rajasthan Royals’ request of playing at Guwahati as an alternate venue in addition to their designated home venue in Jaipur was made during COA’s tenure and was approved on the basis of the IPL rule that allows any team to play at an alternate venue subject to them playing minimum of four matches at their designated original home venue. The members ratified the approval by COA of RR’s request to play at Guwahati,” the minutes read.

Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna has enquired about event agency IMG and the fees paid for their services in conducting IPL tournament. IMG has been associated with the IPL since inception and after their deal of ten years it was subsequently renewed for 5 years (2018-2022) through a tender process. Khanna wanted a BCCI in-house team to conduct IPL instead of IMG.

“Currently they are being paid an average of Rs 33.5 crore per year. Khanna was of the view that the amount paid is very high and checked whether this can be done in-house by BCCI to which Amin replied that it can be done in-house as IMG also hires the freelance staff which BCCI can also hire. However, this can be looked into after the current contractual arrangement with them comes to an end,” the minutes read.

