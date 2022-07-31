scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

‘To represent the country is highest honour’: KL Rahul opens up on missing India’s tour of Zimbabwe

As usual Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Rohit, Rahul and Pant's absence.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 31, 2022 12:32:32 pm
The senior Indian opener took to his social media and clarified things which has delayed his recovery. (File)

KL Rahul has not yet recovered sufficiently, after first undergoing successful surgery for a sports hernia, and then suffering from a bout of Covid-19. The senior Indian opener took to his social media and clarified things which has delayed his recovery.

“I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful and I had begun my training with hope of returning to national duty for the tour of West Indies. Unfortunately as I was returning to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid 19,” he tweeted.

He expressed hope of coming back for Asia Cup in UAE.

“This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks but I aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as quickly as I can,” he further wrote.

“To represent the country is highest honour and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue.”

India will play 3 ODIs in Zimbabwe on August 18, 20 and 22. Off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has made a stellar start to his English county career with Lancashire is back in the squad along with seamer Deepak Chahar after successful completion of his rehabilitation following hamstring and back injuries.

Chahar has not played competitive cricket for five months now and also missed the 2022 IPL season. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have all been rested from the tour as ODIs aren’t top priority for the side with less than three months left for the World T20.

As usual Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Rohit, Rahul and Pant’s absence.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

