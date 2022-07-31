‘To represent the country is highest honour’: KL Rahul opens up on missing India’s tour of Zimbabwe

Updated: July 31, 2022 12:32:32 pm
KL Rahul has not yet recovered sufficiently, after first undergoing successful surgery for a sports hernia, and then suffering from a bout of Covid-19. The senior Indian opener took to his social media and clarified things which has delayed his recovery.
⏳💙🇮🇳🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2ULENT5Puk
— K L Rahul (@klrahul) July 30, 2022
“I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful and I had begun my training with hope of returning to national duty for the tour of West Indies. Unfortunately as I was returning to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid 19,” he tweeted.
He expressed hope of coming back for Asia Cup in UAE.
“This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks but I aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as quickly as I can,” he further wrote.
“To represent the country is highest honour and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue.”
India will play 3 ODIs in Zimbabwe on August 18, 20 and 22. Off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has made a stellar start to his English county career with Lancashire is back in the squad along with seamer Deepak Chahar after successful completion of his rehabilitation following hamstring and back injuries.
Chahar has not played competitive cricket for five months now and also missed the 2022 IPL season. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have all been rested from the tour as ODIs aren’t top priority for the side with less than three months left for the World T20.
As usual Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Rohit, Rahul and Pant’s absence.
Subscriber Only Stories
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
‘To represent the country is highest honour’: KL Rahul opens up on missing India’s tour of Zimbabwe
Buoyant India look to continue winning run against West Indies
Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy
It’s a bird, a heart, a butterfly: Netizens watch in awe as man makes appam in various shapes
Man chases two bike-borne snatchers, hits them with his SUV in Delhi’s Dwarka
Sunday Long Reads: Health food movement, Kareena Kapoor Khan on being 42, book reviews, and more
Rajinikanth felicitates R Madhavan for Rocketry The Nambi Effect, actor shares video: ‘A moment etched for eternity…’
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 will be open for pre-booking starting today for Rs 1999
TS EAMCET 2022: Provisional answer key for engineering stream released; here’s how to download
The opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functionalities into consumer devices: Sonova GVP Martin Grieder
Vikrant Rona box office collection Day 2: Kiccha Sudeep’s film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise