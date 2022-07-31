scorecardresearch
TNPL 2022 Final Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch

TNPL 2022 Final, When and Where to watch CSG vs LKK TNPL Final Live Telecast: Match will start at 7:15 PM.

July 31, 2022 1:46:19 pm
TNPL 2022 Final | Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 | CSG vs LKKTNPL 2022 Final Live Streaming at 7:15 PM: (Videograb)

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, CSG vs LKK Live Streaming Details: In the final match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), 2022, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will face each other at Coimbatore’s SNR College Cricket Ground. The Chepauk Super Gillies have come to the finals with a humongous victory over Nellai Royal Kings in the first qualifier match.

When will the TNPL final be played?
The TNPL final will be played on Sunday, 31st July at 7:15 PM (IST).

Where is the TNPL final being played?
The TNPL final will be played at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

Where can I watch the TNPL final?
The TNPL 2022 final between CSG and LKK will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.

Where will the TNPL final be live streamed?
The TNPL final can be live-streamed online on Voot for free.

Squads:

Chepauk Super Gillies: Alexander R, Arun .B, Arun Kumar .V, Harish Kumar .S, Jagadeesan .N, Jaganath Sinivas .R S , Kaushik Gandhi .M, Nilesh Subramanian .R, Prasidh Akash .H, Radhakrishnan S, Rahul D, Sai Kishore R, Sai Prakash .V, Sandeep Warrier, Sasidev U, Sathish .R, Siddharth .M, Sonu Yadav, Sujay .S, Vijaykumar S, Karthik S, Madhankumar S.

LYCA Kovai Kings: Abhishek Tanwar, Ajith Ram S, ShriRam C, Aravindh G, Ashwin Venkataraman, Ganga Sridhar Raju .V, Manish .G.R, Mukilesh .U, Natarajan T, Sai Sudharsan .B, Selva Kumaran .N, Shahrukh Khan M, Shijit Chandran .P, Suresh Kumar .J, Vignesh .K, Yudheeswaran V, Divakar R, B Surya, Abhinav M, Raja M, Ram Arvindh R, Ishwar Suresh

