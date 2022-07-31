scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022
TNPL 2022 Final Live Updates: Rain delays start of play in Coimbatore

TNPL 2022 Final, CSG vs LKK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings live from Coimbatore

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 31, 2022 7:35:36 pm
TNPL 2022 Final Live | Tamil Nadu Premier League | CSG vs LKK LiveTNPL 2022 Final, CSG vs LKK Live Online Updates: CSG vs LKK live from Coimbatore

TNPL 2022 Final, CSG vs LKK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: In the final match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), 2022, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will face each other at Coimbatore’s SNR College Cricket Ground. Chepauk Super Gillies will eye a third successive title and a record-extending fourth crown overall when it faces Lyca Kovai Kings in Coimbatore on Sunday. Double defending champion Chepauk is on a six-match winning streak. Follow live updates below

Live Blog

TNPL 2022 Final Live Updates: Catch all the live action between Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings from SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

19:35 (IST)31 Jul 2022
TNPL 2022 Final Live: Covers are yet to be taken off

We are still some time away from live action.

Image

19:34 (IST)31 Jul 2022
TNPL 2022 Final Live: Good News

It has stopped raining. Super sopper is working on the outfield.

Image

18:52 (IST)31 Jul 2022
TNPL 2022 Final Live: Weather Update

It is raining heavily at the SNR College Cricket Ground. Seems like we are in for a delayed start!

Image

18:50 (IST)31 Jul 2022
TNPL 2022 Final Live: Form Guide

Chepauk Super Gillies have been brilliant in this year’s competition. After facing a defeat in their first two matches, they turned things around and won the next six in a row. Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, had to come through the eliminator and the second qualifier

18:42 (IST)31 Jul 2022
TNPL 2022 Final Live: Hello and Welcome

TNPL 2022 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Chepauk Super Gillies: Alexander R, Arun .B, Arun Kumar .V, Harish Kumar .S, Jagadeesan .N, Jaganath Sinivas .R S , Kaushik Gandhi .M, Nilesh Subramanian .R, Prasidh Akash .H, Radhakrishnan S, Rahul D, Sai Kishore R, Sai Prakash .V, Sandeep Warrier, Sasidev U, Sathish .R, Siddharth .M, Sonu Yadav, Sujay .S, Vijaykumar S, Karthik S, Madhankumar S.

LYCA Kovai Kings: Abhishek Tanwar, Ajith Ram S, ShriRam C, Aravindh G, Ashwin Venkataraman, Ganga Sridhar Raju .V, Manish .G.R, Mukilesh .U, Natarajan T, Sai Sudharsan .B, Selva Kumaran .N, Shahrukh Khan M, Shijit Chandran .P, Suresh Kumar .J, Vignesh .K, Yudheeswaran V, Divakar R, B Surya, Abhinav M, Raja M, Ram Arvindh R, Ishwar Suresh

(Videograb)

