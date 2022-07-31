TNPL 2022 Final Live Updates: Rain delays start of play in Coimbatore

TNPL 2022 Final, CSG vs LKK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: In the final match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), 2022, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will face each other at Coimbatore’s SNR College Cricket Ground. Chepauk Super Gillies will eye a third successive title and a record-extending fourth crown overall when it faces Lyca Kovai Kings in Coimbatore on Sunday. Double defending champion Chepauk is on a six-match winning streak. Follow live updates below
Live Blog
We are still some time away from live action.
It has stopped raining. Super sopper is working on the outfield.
It is raining heavily at the SNR College Cricket Ground. Seems like we are in for a delayed start!
Chepauk Super Gillies have been brilliant in this year’s competition. After facing a defeat in their first two matches, they turned things around and won the next six in a row. Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, had to come through the eliminator and the second qualifier