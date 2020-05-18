TNPL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final was played between Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons. (Source: Twitter) Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) final was played between Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons. (Source: Twitter)

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament was scheduled to begin on June 10, 2020.

“The revised schedule will be released in due course,” the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) issued a statement on Monday.

The upcoming edition was set to be an eight-team tournament with the final scheduled to take place on July 12. The TNPL has a window until September 15, and it remains to be seen whether the competition is hosted behind closed doors or not.

Earlier, the decision over postponing the league depended on the lockdown period. “We still don’t know if there will be a partial lockdown or not in May. We have to wait and watch. Maybe the tournament will be postponed by two-three weeks depending on the lockdown,” said a source to The New Indian Express.

The previous edition of the tournament took place from the mid of July to the mid of August. The Chepauk Super Gillies, led by Kaushik Gandhi, beat the Dindigul Dragons, led by Narayan Jagadeesan, by 12 runs in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

