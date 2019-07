TNPL 2019: Dindigul Dragons to take on Chennai Super Gillies in the opener on Friday

India star Ravichandran Ashwin will be the star attraction when he leads Dindigul Dragons in the opening match of Tamil Nadu Premier League-IV against Chennai Super Gillies at Natham on Friday.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is upbeat about his team Chepauk Super Gillies coming good in the tournament. Shankar, who was supposed to captain CSG in the season will miss the action as he recuperates from a toe injury.

Shankar said he believed that the presence of seasoned internationals R Ashwin (Dindigul Dragons), Dinesh Karthik (iDream Karaikudi Kaalai), and Murali Vijay (Ruby Trichy Warriors) is a big boost not only for the tournament but also for players, especially youngsters from the districts.

India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav will be present during the inaugural tomorrow, a release said.

SCHEDULE:

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies, July 19, 7:15 PM

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, July 20, 3:15 PM

TUTI Patriots vs Madurai Panthers, July 20, 7:15 PM

Lyca Kovai Kings vs VB Kanchi Veerans, July 21, 7:15 PM

Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers, July 22, 7:15 PM

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies, July 23, 7:15 PM

Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans, July 24, 7:15 PM

TUTI Patriots vs Lyca Kovai Kings, July 25, 7:15 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai, July 26, 7:15 PM

Dindigul Dragons vs TUTI Patriots, July 27, 3:15 PM

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, July 27, 7:15 PM

Madurai Panthers vs VB Kanchi Veerans, July 28, 3:15 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings, July 28, 7:15 PM

Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai, July 29, 7:15 PM

TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans, July 30, 7:15 PM

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers, July 31, 7:15 PM

Karaikudi Kaalai vs TUTI Patriots, August 1, 7:15 PM

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers, August 2, 3:15 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans, August 2, 7:15 PM

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, August 3, 3:15 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers, August 3, 7:15 PM

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Lyca Kovai Kings, August 4, 7:15 PM

Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans, August 5, 7:15 PM

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, August 6, 7: 15 PM

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, August 7, 7:15 PM

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers, August 8, 7:15 PM

TUTI Patriots vs Chepauk Super Gillies, August 9, 3:15 PM

VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, August 9, 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1, August 11, 3:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator, August 11, 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2, August 13, 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, Final, August 15, 7:15 PM