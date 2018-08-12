TNPL 2018 Final Live score Live streaming Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers: Madurai off to sensational start

TNPL Final Live score Live streaming Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers: This is it then, the final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Madurai Panthers take on the Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is the first final without either Tuti Patriots or the Chepauk Super Gillies involved. Arun Karthick has been the man of the season so far for Madurai Panthers and his latest fifty, his fifth of the season, helped them beat Kovai Kings by 7 wickets to make it to the final. The Dragons had beaten the Panthers earlier in the first qualifier. They will hope that they can repeat that result. Catch live score and updates of the TNPL final here.
TNPL Final Live score Live streaming Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers: Madurai Panthers will take on Dindigul Dragons in the final of the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On the back of KB Arun Karthick’s fifth fifty of the season, Madurai Panthers beat Kovai Kings by 7 wickets and 10 balls to spare to make the final. Earlier, Dindigul Dragons had beaten Madurai Panthers in the first qualifier of the post league stage phase. The qualifier was pushed by two days after the demise of M Karunanidhi and eventually when it did take place, Dindigul Dragons swept aside their fellow finalists Madurai Panthers by 75 runs. Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers had finished first and second in the points table.
Two drops on the bounce! Well just to balance out the fantastic start, Madurai drop two catches on the bounce. They were not exactly sitters but then, in a final like this, every drop counts.
GONE! Mohan Abhinav c Arun Karthik b Abhishek Tanwar, Another nick, another wicket. This utterly brilliant from Madurai. They are keeping the length outside off stump and Dindigul are simply being suckered in.
Varun Totadri c Arun Karthik b Lokesh Raj, another over, another wicket. There has been a wicket in every over so far. Short ball outside off and the batsman flashes at it, nicks it to the keeper who takes a brilliant catch once again.
GONE! Chaturved c Rahil b Abhishek Tanwar, another one! A disastrous start this for the Dragons. Into just the third over and they have already lost three wickets. Dragons 19/3
OUT! Balchander Anirudh c Arun Karthik b Lokesh Raj While Dean Jones is chatting away to glory with N Srinivasan who is talking about bringing foreign players into the tournament, a brilliant catch by Arun Karthik takes care of Anirudh. Dindigul Dragons 14/2.
WICKET! Hari Nishanth b Abhishek Tanwar: Early strike! Just what the Dragons were looking for. Good length delivery from round the wicket that the batsman tries to loft over the on side, ends up missing it completely. Dragons 9/1 in the 1st over.
TEAMS:
Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan(w/c), R Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, M Mohammed, NS Chaturvedi, Ramalingam Rohit, Mohan Abhinav, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Varun Totadri
Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik(w), Tushar Raheja, Thalaivan Sargunam, D Rohit(c), Shijit Chandran, R Karthikeyan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Lokesh Raj, Varun Chakravathi, Abhishek Tanwar, Rahil Shah
Madurai Panthers win the toss, elect to bowl first:They ended the first two seasons without a single win and are now just one more victory away from winning the tournament itself. Arun Karthick gave up captaincy last year and he has set the tournament on fire after that, scoring 397 runs in 9 innings averaging 66.17. But Madurai have lost both the matches they have played against Dindigul this year.