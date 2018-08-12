TNPL 2018 Final Live score Live streaming Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers: Madurai off to sensational start

TNPL Final Live score Live streaming Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers: On the back of KB Arun Karthick’s fifth fifty of the season, Madurai Panthers beat Kovai Kings by 7 wickets and 10 balls to spare to make the final. (Source: Twitter)

TNPL Final Live score Live streaming Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers: Madurai Panthers will take on Dindigul Dragons in the final of the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On the back of KB Arun Karthick’s fifth fifty of the season, Madurai Panthers beat Kovai Kings by 7 wickets and 10 balls to spare to make the final. Earlier, Dindigul Dragons had beaten Madurai Panthers in the first qualifier of the post league stage phase. The qualifier was pushed by two days after the demise of M Karunanidhi and eventually when it did take place, Dindigul Dragons swept aside their fellow finalists Madurai Panthers by 75 runs. Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers had finished first and second in the points table.