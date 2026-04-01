No outstation teams in Buchi Babu and no outstation players in Chennai First Division: TNCA

This decision could impact several players like Harsh Dubey, Jalaj Saxena and Manav Suthar, among others, who may lose out on considerable income as well as the experience of playing in different conditions. (PTI Photo)

After a disastrous 2025-26 domestic season for the senior men’s team, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has pressed for drastic changes ahead of the next season. Key among them is that, going forward, no outstation player will be allowed to play in the TNCA First Division.

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This decision could impact several players like Jalaj Saxena, Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar, among others, who may lose out on considerable income as well as the experience of playing in different conditions.

For the TNCA First Division, two changes have been made. First, none of the corporate teams will be allowed to hire an outstation player for the upcoming season. “The outstation players do the heavy lifting, so we thought our players can use that opportunity,” Srinivasa Raj said. And all matches will be four-day fixtures. “Purpose of revamping is to make sure our preparations are in tune for the Ranji Trophy. Playing a three-day game is not helping us, because the fourth day is the one which actually decides the Ranji Trophy,” he added. In the lead-up to the Ranji Trophy, out of the seven matches, four will be played on seamer-friendly neutral venues.