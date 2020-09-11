‘You make us proud’: TKR owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrates CPL title win

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates TKR's title win

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was elated to see his franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) win the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 title on Thursday, defeating St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final.

The moment Darren Bravo hit the winning boundary, SRK tweeted with a special message for Brendon McCullum. “Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys You make us proud, happy and make our party even without a crowd. Love u team. TKR, Lendl Simmons and my favourite Bravo, well done. Kieron Pollard and my man DJ Bravo love you how many now!!! Brendon McCullum come to IPL, love you,” his tweet read.

The actor also took selfies with his TV screen to join the live celebrations in Tarouba as TKR finished the chase of 155 with 11 balls to spare.

Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys…u make us proud, happy and make us party even without a crowd. Love u team.@TKRiders @54simmo and my fav @DMBravo46 well done @KieronPollard55 & my man @DJBravo47 love you how many now4!!! @Bazmccullum come to IPL lov u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

Simmons (84 off 49 balls) and Bravo (58 off 47 balls) added 138 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand. Such was TKR’s dominance that they became first team in the history of CPL to win all matches en route to the title.

The final victory was achieved without one of their premier players Sunil Narine, who was dropped from the playing XI.

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 157/2 (Simmons 84*, DM Bravo 58*; Chase 1/13, Kuggeleijn 1/30) beat St Lucia Zouks 154 all out (Fletcher 39, Deyal 29, Najibullah 24, Chase 22; Pollard 4/30, Fawad 2/22, Ali Khan 2/25, Hosein 1/26) by 8 wickets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd