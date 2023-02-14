scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Tiwary hails DRS introduction in Ranji Trophy final

"It's good news that it's (DRS) being implemented in the final. I feel it should be there in all matches that are being telecast live," Tiwary said on Tuesday.

Manoj Tiwary of Bengal.

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday hailed the inclusion of DRS for their Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra from Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

This is the first time DRS will be implemented in a Ranji Trophy final and both teams will get three reviews in each innings. This comes after last season’s final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai was mired in controversy.

“All teams come through the league stages and we have seen many mistakes. It would be good if all live matches have DRS.

“But our focus is on the match. I hope we won’t need any assistance from DRS and the field umpires will make the right decisions. But, yes, it will give an opportunity to the batters and bowlers.”

Retirement decision on hold

The 37-year-old, who had quit captaincy ahead of 2019-20 season and joined politics, was re-appointed Bengal skipper.

The success of the Bengal side under Tiwary has now made him rethink his earlier decision to quit.

“Yes, I had said I would quit after lifting the Ranji Trophy but after playing so many matches, many of my well-wishers want me to continue. So, I’ve now kept the decision (to retire) on hold.

“At the moment, the focus is on the final. We will see how it goes afterwards,” Tiwary, who is also the state sports minister in the Bengal government, added.
Tiwary has 398 runs from nine matches with five half-centuries at an average of 33.16.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 22:14 IST
