‘Time up for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi’: Pakistan legends slam senior stars after T20 World Cup flop show against India

Pacer Shaheen Afridi, former skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan drew heavy flak from Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi after a 61-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Colombo on Sunday.

In what was initially deemed a contest that could be closer than one might have predicted, Pakistan drew their eighth defeat in nine T20 World Cup contests versus India, the 61-run loss their biggest-ever against the Men in Blue in the format. While Salman Agha’s men derived a new spin formula with six bowlers to attempt and derail India on a tacky pitch, the move backfired after a sharp onslaught led by Ishan Kishan.

Kishan neutralised senior pacer Shaheen Afridi off his first over, smashing a swatted-pull six first ball. The left-arm seamer was nowhere near his best as he conceded 31 runs in two overs, helping India make momentum at either end of the innings. Meanwhile, leggie Shadab was the least effective of Pakistan’s six spinners – a first in T20 World Cups – as he leaked 17 runs in his solitary over. Pakistan’s 18 overs of spin were the joint-most by a side in a T20 World Cup match, with opener Saim Ayub emerging as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 25 in four overs.

ALSO READ | ‘Ishan Kishan took the game away’: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson defends bowl first decision against India

In reply, Pakistan suffered a steep collapse with none of the top-order batters standing up to a stern attack from India pacers Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and spin all-rounder Axar Patel in the Powerplay. While Bumrah and Pandya nipped the top three, hopes on senior batter Babar serving a counter was undone by a sliding delivery from Axar that shattered the stumps.

Time up

Former Pakistan batter Yousuf slammed the senior trio of Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, insisting that they be dropped from the T20I set-up. “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf wrote on X.

Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides #T20worldcup — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 15, 2026

Ex-skipper Shahid Afridi echoed a similar sentiment on a Pakistan news channel post the ignominious result. Afridi urged the team management to drop all three of Shaheen, Babar and Shadab for Pakistan’s final group-stage game against Namibia on Wednesday. Down to third in Group A, Pakistan must win the match to pip USA and qualify for the Super 8s.

“If I were to make a decision here, then I would say drop Babar, Shaheen and Shadab. Give new players an opportunity against Namibia and build their confidence. We have been seeing this for a long time now that the senior players have not been performing well against good teams, and if they can’t, then give others a chance,” Afridi remarked.