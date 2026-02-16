‘Time up for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi’: Pakistan legends slam senior stars after T20 World Cup flop show against India

T20 World Cup: In what was initially deemed a contest that could be closer than one might have predicted, Pakistan drew their eighth defeat in nine T20 World Cup contests, the 61-run loss their biggest-ever against the Men in Blue in the format.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 09:15 AM IST
Pakistan's Babar Azam was clean bowled by India vice-captain Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup game in Colombo on Sunday. (PTI Photo)Babar Azam was clean bowled by India vice-captain Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup game in Colombo on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pacer Shaheen Afridi, former skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan drew heavy flak from Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi after a 61-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Colombo on Sunday.

In what was initially deemed a contest that could be closer than one might have predicted, Pakistan drew their eighth defeat in nine T20 World Cup contests versus India, the 61-run loss their biggest-ever against the Men in Blue in the format. While Salman Agha’s men derived a new spin formula with six bowlers to attempt and derail India on a tacky pitch, the move backfired after a sharp onslaught led by Ishan Kishan.

Kishan neutralised senior pacer Shaheen Afridi off his first over, smashing a swatted-pull six first ball. The left-arm seamer was nowhere near his best as he conceded 31 runs in two overs, helping India make momentum at either end of the innings. Meanwhile, leggie Shadab was the least effective of Pakistan’s six spinners – a first in T20 World Cups – as he leaked 17 runs in his solitary over. Pakistan’s 18 overs of spin were the joint-most by a side in a T20 World Cup match, with opener Saim Ayub emerging as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 25 in four overs.

ALSO READ | ‘Ishan Kishan took the game away’: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson defends bowl first decision against India

In reply, Pakistan suffered a steep collapse with none of the top-order batters standing up to a stern attack from India pacers Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and spin all-rounder Axar Patel in the Powerplay. While Bumrah and Pandya nipped the top three, hopes on senior batter Babar serving a counter was undone by a sliding delivery from Axar that shattered the stumps.

Time up

Former Pakistan batter Yousuf slammed the senior trio of Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, insisting that they be dropped from the T20I set-up. “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf wrote on X.

Ex-skipper Shahid Afridi echoed a similar sentiment on a Pakistan news channel post the ignominious result. Afridi urged the team management to drop all three of Shaheen, Babar and Shadab for Pakistan’s final group-stage game against Namibia on Wednesday. Down to third in Group A, Pakistan must win the match to pip USA and qualify for the Super 8s.

“If I were to make a decision here, then I would say drop Babar, Shaheen and Shadab. Give new players an opportunity against Namibia and build their confidence. We have been seeing this for a long time now that the senior players have not been performing well against good teams, and if they can’t, then give others a chance,” Afridi remarked.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
Magnus Carlsen claims 21st world championship title after pulling rabbit out of hat in game 3 of final vs Fabiano Caruana
Magnus Carlsen with the trophy, alongside Fabiano Caruana (left) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov. (Photo: Lennart Ootes/Freestyle Chess.)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. This is what her father found out 4 days later
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. 4 days later, her father identified her body by her socks in a locked flat
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
‘My body loves it’: Helen opens up about fitness, focus, and walking tall at 87
Helen
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI Impact Summit
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News