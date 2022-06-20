‘Time flies’: Virat Kohli recalls his 11 years of Test cricket

It was on this day 11 years ago, that Virat Kohli first wore India’s whites in Test cricket. The former India captain played his first Test on the India tour of West Indies back in 2011 at Kingston.

Since then the right-handed batter went on to play 100 more Tests for India, scoring over 8,000 runs in the format. He completed a century of appearances earlier this year when India hosted Sri Lanka in Mohali.

The 33-year-old has played 101 Tests in his career so far, scoring 8,043 runs at an average of 49.95 with the highest score of an unbeaten 254.

On the anniversary of his Test debut, Kohli took to social media to share a memory of his achievements and in Test cricket over the years.

‘Time flies’, wrote Kohli on his Twitter post celebrating 11 years of red-ball cricket.

Earlier in January, Kohli had stepped down from his role as India captain in the longest format after India’s three-match series against South Africa. Kohli captained India in 68 Tests and won 40 of them, recording a win percentage of 59 percent. This also included a World Test Championship campaign that ended with India as runner-up.

As a batsman, Kohli had brought up his first century in his third series and eighth match, against Australia at Adelaide. Among his 27 hundreds for India in the format also include the first by an Indian batter in a pink-ball Test, back in November 2019.

It was also the year when the then-India captain completed a hattrick of features as captain of the ICC Test Team of the year. He has since experienced a slump in form across all formats of the game.

Kohli, who led India to a 2-1 series lead in England last summer, is currently part of the squad for the series decider Test in Edgbaston starting July 1.