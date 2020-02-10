Didn’t know about my Virat Kohli feat, conditions helped: Tim Southee

TIm Southee celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket in the 2nd ODI on Saturday (AP Photo) TIm Southee celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket in the 2nd ODI on Saturday (AP Photo)

Tim Southee, who has dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli nine times in international cricket – the most number of times any one bowler has got Kohli’s wicket – credited helpful pitch conditions for the feat he “didn’t know” about.

In Saturday’s ODI, when New Zealand went 2-0 up in the series, Southee played with a stomach bug but led the bowling attack bravely. He bowled Kohli with a sharp inswinger.

“He is obviously a class player and doesn’t have many weaknesses. I think the wicket had a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you put it in the right areas, there was enough there to ask a few questions. It is about assistance and the pitch conditions…,” Southee said on the eve of the third ODI.

“It is your job to take wickets…And Virat is a great player and he has been in great form. Especially in run chases he is exceptional, so I guess it’s always nice to see the back of him. I didn’t know that was the most…,” he added.

‘Kyle Jamieson’s debut a pleasing sign of the environment’

Southee said his side’s 2-0 series win over India in the current three-match contest shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone as the Black Caps, consecutive ODI World Cup finalists, have been playing well in this format for a while now.

“The New Zealand ODI side has played some good cricket for a while even though we have been missing some important guys,” he said referring to injuries to key players such as regular skipper Kane Williamson.

Despite missing vital stars like Williamson, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, the hosts have etched out an easy 2-0 lead.

Southee said it was a good sign of the pace wares as well as a domestic structure that threw up man-of-the-match debutant Kyle Jamieson in the time of need.

“It was pretty tough but you have made the commitment to play. So you have to crack on and not leave your teammates hanging. Try to do a job for the guys. It was just a 24-hour bug and couple of friends had it,” he said, trying to make light of his problem.

“…It is a pleasing sign of the environment as well. Kyle came up and played well on his debut, he was comfortable coming in than most people,” he added.

