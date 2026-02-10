Tim Seifert, Finn Allen smash T20 World Cup record as New Zealand coast to 10-wicket win over UAE

The pair seized control in the powerplay and never released it, scoring freely through the line and punishing anything short or over-pitched.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 06:51 PM IST
T20 World Cup: Opening the batting, Seifert and Allen put on an unbroken 175-run stand, eclipsing the previous best of 170. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup: Opening the batting, Seifert and Allen put on an unbroken 175-run stand, eclipsing the previous best of 170. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rewrote the T20 World Cup record books on Tuesday, registering the highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament’s history as New Zealand cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE in their Group D clash in Chennai.

Opening the batting, Seifert and Allen put on an unbroken 175-run stand in 15.2 overs, eclipsing the previous best of 170 by Alex Hales and Jos Buttler for England against India at the 2022 edition.

NZ vs UAE | AS IT HAPPENED

Seifert was the dominant presence in the partnership, setting the tempo early and dictating terms through the middle overs, while Allen complemented him effectively, providing support early before shifting gears as the chase progressed.

The openers seized control inside the powerplay and never let go, punishing anything short or over-pitched and ensuring the run rate never dipped. Seifert’s clean striking and sharp shot selection allowed Allen the freedom to play with greater aggression later in the innings.

By the time the pair crossed the previous record, the contest was already beyond the UAE, with New Zealand completing their second straight victory in emphatic fashion.

“Great start. We are playing how we want to play,” said Seifert, who was adjudged Player of the Match. “Me and Allen putting pressure on the bowlers was key. Every ground is different, and you have to adapt. The surface was very good – it held a little in the first innings, but overall it was a great wicket. In T20 cricket, you don’t always get going, but it’s about how you adapt. Finn batted very well.”

Captain Mitchell Santner praised the opening pair’s clarity and shot selection. “It’s nice to watch when you’re in the middle order,” he said. “The way those two bat together and strike the ball is impressive. They took great options – they looked straight and, when the short side was there, they took it on.”

Story continues below this ad

The Santner-led side will next face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede exorcises Delhi demons in all-round display as Netherlands cruise past Namibia by 7 wickets
Bas de Leede Netherlands vs Namibia T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
Pakistan greenlights India clash in T20 World Cup 2026, ICC averts $174M Loss
Pakistan greenlights India clash in T20 World Cup 2026, ICC averts $174M Loss
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Who is lying, Penguin or the General?': Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir
Rahul Gandhi
Govt sets 3-hr deadline for social platforms to take down AI content 'flagged' by it or courts
social media platform
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede exorcises Delhi demons in all-round display as Netherlands cruise past Namibia by 7 wickets
Bas de Leede Netherlands vs Namibia T20 world Cup
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News