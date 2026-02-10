Tim Seifert, Finn Allen smash T20 World Cup record as New Zealand coast to 10-wicket win over UAE

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rewrote the T20 World Cup record books on Tuesday, registering the highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament’s history as New Zealand cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE in their Group D clash in Chennai.
Opening the batting, Seifert and Allen put on an unbroken 175-run stand in 15.2 overs, eclipsing the previous best of 170 by Alex Hales and Jos Buttler for England against India at the 2022 edition.
Seifert was the dominant presence in the partnership, setting the tempo early and dictating terms through the middle overs, while Allen complemented him effectively, providing support early before shifting gears as the chase progressed.
The openers seized control inside the powerplay and never let go, punishing anything short or over-pitched and ensuring the run rate never dipped. Seifert’s clean striking and sharp shot selection allowed Allen the freedom to play with greater aggression later in the innings.
By the time the pair crossed the previous record, the contest was already beyond the UAE, with New Zealand completing their second straight victory in emphatic fashion.
“Great start. We are playing how we want to play,” said Seifert, who was adjudged Player of the Match. “Me and Allen putting pressure on the bowlers was key. Every ground is different, and you have to adapt. The surface was very good – it held a little in the first innings, but overall it was a great wicket. In T20 cricket, you don’t always get going, but it’s about how you adapt. Finn batted very well.”
Captain Mitchell Santner praised the opening pair’s clarity and shot selection. “It’s nice to watch when you’re in the middle order,” he said. “The way those two bat together and strike the ball is impressive. They took great options – they looked straight and, when the short side was there, they took it on.”
The Santner-led side will next face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
