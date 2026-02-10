Tim Seifert, Finn Allen smash T20 World Cup record as New Zealand coast to 10-wicket win over UAE

T20 World Cup: Opening the batting, Seifert and Allen put on an unbroken 175-run stand, eclipsing the previous best of 170. (AP Photo)

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rewrote the T20 World Cup record books on Tuesday, registering the highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament’s history as New Zealand cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE in their Group D clash in Chennai.

Opening the batting, Seifert and Allen put on an unbroken 175-run stand in 15.2 overs, eclipsing the previous best of 170 by Alex Hales and Jos Buttler for England against India at the 2022 edition.

Seifert was the dominant presence in the partnership, setting the tempo early and dictating terms through the middle overs, while Allen complemented him effectively, providing support early before shifting gears as the chase progressed.