Tim Seifert blitz help New Zealand beat India in Hamilton

New Zealand made a resounding comeback in the ongoing series with a 3-2 result in the end. Although India won the first three matches and won the series New Zealand has made a comeback of sorts, taking momentum into the ODI leg of the tour. Chasing 192 runs, New Zealand has managed to win seven wickets thanks to Tim Seifert’s sublime 93-run innings.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan rediscovered their form with well-paced fifties but pacer Adam Milne-led New Zealand managed to keep India down to a below par 191 for eight.

India, who enjoy an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, went through three contrasting phases in their innings – an early stutter, a middle-over acceleration, and then a rather lukewarm finish.