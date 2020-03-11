Test of Character: Tim Paine narrates battle of sledges with Virat Kohli

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli were warned by the umpires after coming into physical contact during the Perth Test. (File Photo) Tim Paine and Virat Kohli were warned by the umpires after coming into physical contact during the Perth Test. (File Photo)

Australia captain Tim Paine has spoken about how he was engaged in a war of words with India captain Virat Kohli during the Test series in 2018/19. Paine said Kohli tried to rile him up by calling him a ‘part-time captain’ and that he tried to get back at Kohli by telling him he was the greatest player.

Speaking on ‘The Test’, a recently released documentary series, Paine narrated how the war of words heated up in Perth, after India had defeated the hosts in Adelaide.

“I was just sitting and watching him and he gave few of our guys send-offs. The plan was not to talk to him when he was batting. When we were batting, its kinds of up to the individual they want to do. And I sort of just had enough and thought you also have to stand up for yourselves and stand up for your teammates. And that was one of the reasons. I just thought I am the captain it is my turn now. I have to stand up and show him that we were here for the fight,” Paine said.

There were some words exchanged between opposing players as the Test series drew to a close last year, with Paine and Kohli even coming into physical contact in Perth, leading umpires to step in and warn them to behave on the field.

Speaking about the episode, Paine said, “He was trying to upset me with the part-time captain and I sort of went the opposite with him. I was sort of telling him how good he was and that he was the greatest player ever.”

“You don’t want to get right into a fight with him because that’s what he likes. I was just trying to poke him a little bit and see if I could get him to implode a little bit.”

Virat Kohli scored a century in Perth in that series but got dismissed cheaply in the second innings.

Paine also spoke about how his mother had seen how he had been fretting about Kohli before the series and how she had tried to help.

“I was sort of thinking that, ‘how are we going to get this bloke (Kohli) out.’ And mum being mum just said, oh, he’s only another person. I said, Oh, OK, Mum, thanks, that’s good advice. That’s gonna help us get him out. Isn’t it?”

