Watch: ‘He knows the bloke in the truck’, Tim Paine’s hilarious dig over lbw review

Australia skipper Tim Paine is not the one to shy away from spicing up things in the middle with some witty chatter from behind the stumps. In the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he was at it again on Friday.

This was after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor was handed a lifeline by the decision review system (DRS).

The incident occurred in the 14th over of New Zealand’s innings when James Pattinson trapped Taylor LBW and on-field umpire signaled out. On first sight, it looked like the Kiwi was a goner but ball-tracking showed that the delivery was going over the top of leg-stump.

Paine then came up with the best possible way to sledge the batsman in the middle.

“That’s twice I have seen him out plum in front, but not given. I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck,” Paine says from behind the stumps.

New Zealand ended the day at 44/2, after bundling out Australia for 467.

