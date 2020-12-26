scorecardresearch
‘Indian view and Australian view’: Tim Paine’s run out divides verdict

Brad Hogg said there seems to be an 'Australian view' and an 'Indian view' of the incident, but as would appear from slow motion replays, the broadcaster's cameras are placed at such angles that Paine's bat seems to be on the line from one side and across it from another.

By: Sports Desk | December 26, 2020 4:04:34 pm
ind vs ausWas Tim Paine's bat over the line or should India have had a wicket? (Screenshot)

Whether Tim Paine was short of his crease while taking a run during the Australian innings on Day 1 of the 2nd Test on Saturday depends on where you were placed.

As Brad Hogg said, there seems to be an ‘Australian view’ and an ‘Indian view’ of the incident, but as would appear from slow motion replays, the broadcaster’s cameras are placed in such an angle that Paine’s bat seems to be on the crease from one side and across the crease from another.

Paine, then on 6 off 16 balls, was nearly run-out after a mix-up with Cameron Green. Umesh Yadav’s throw from cover made the umpires go upstairs.

Third umpire Paul Wilson said that he was looking for conclusive evidence to show the bat on the wrong side of the line, but that he did not find sufficient evidence to rule him out.

