‘Indian view and Australian view’: Tim Paine’s run out divides verdict

Was Tim Paine's bat over the line or should India have had a wicket? (Screenshot)

Whether Tim Paine was short of his crease while taking a run during the Australian innings on Day 1 of the 2nd Test on Saturday depends on where you were placed.

As Brad Hogg said, there seems to be an ‘Australian view’ and an ‘Indian view’ of the incident, but as would appear from slow motion replays, the broadcaster’s cameras are placed in such an angle that Paine’s bat seems to be on the crease from one side and across the crease from another.

Paine, then on 6 off 16 balls, was nearly run-out after a mix-up with Cameron Green. Umesh Yadav’s throw from cover made the umpires go upstairs.

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

Think India a little unlucky here.

No matter what technology does not alIeviate the PAINE for the team on the wrong side of the fence. # IndvAus #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kLkvONS86h — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 26, 2020

That was OUT.

Jason Holder was right. If players can be in a bio-bubble for soooo long….let umpires should be doing the same. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2020

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.🤦‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

Third umpire Paul Wilson said that he was looking for conclusive evidence to show the bat on the wrong side of the line, but that he did not find sufficient evidence to rule him out.