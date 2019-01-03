Tim Paine reveals how Rishabh Pant agreed to ‘babysitting’ photo

Banter between Australian skipper Tim Paine and Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was at its hilarious best during the third Test of the series with both taking shots at each other. In one instance, Paine suggested Pant stay back in Australia after the Test series and play for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL while taking over as babysitter for his kids. As it turned out, Pant did agree on taking a picture with Paine’s kids during the event at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s residence.

When queried, how the whole photo opportunity was set up, Paine revealed that with his wife Bonnie present at PM’s house during the meet, they opted to go for a quick photograph to make the banter memorable. Paine went on to praise Pant’s sportsmanship spirit and said the chatter between the two has been light-hearted and friendly.

The behind-the-stump chatter between the two has been one of the highlights from the series. After Paine’s sledge aimed at Pant, Indian wicket-keeper returned the ‘favour’ by terming Tim as ‘temporary captain,’ for which he was warned by the on-field umpires.

“Yeah, that was interesting. We were at the PM’s house yesterday. Just had a quick chat to Rishabh. My wife was happened to be there so we just grabbed a quick photo. He was a good sport and he is on the field to be honest,” Paine said during a press conference.

Great stuff here from Tim Paine on the new family babysitter and the banter out in the middle! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/faCM6EQHLT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 2 January 2019

“A fair bit has been made of a little bit of banter between two wicketkeepers, which has been pretty light-hearted and pretty friendly. I enjoy the way he goes about it. I wish I played that way when I was his age. He looks like he has hell of a lot of fun,” Paine added.

On the field, India have a 2-1 series lead going into the fourth Test. On Day 1 at SCG, India stood at 303/4 with Cheteshwar Pujara proving to the hosts’ nemesis once again with a century. At the top of the order, Mayank Agarwal scored 77 with a fifty for a second straight Test. Pujara has joined an elite club consisting of players like Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Hazare to play 1000+ deliveries in a Test series on Australian soil.