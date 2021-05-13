scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
‘Love passion of Indian fans’: Tim Paine responds after trending for ‘sideshow’ comment

Tim Paine became a much talked-about figure on social media on Thursday after fans reacted to his comment that India had distracted Australia with 'sideshows' during their series earlier this year.

Updated: May 13, 2021 5:01:47 pm
ind vs ausAustralia captain Tim Paine said one of the reasons why Australia lost the Test series to India this year were the distracting 'sideshows' the visitors brought. (File Photo/CricketAustralia)

Australia Test captain Tim Paine trended on social media on Thursday after fans reacted to his comment that India had distracted them with ‘sideshows’ during their bilateral series earlier this year. Responding after a sports journalist tagged him and said he was “copping heat from Indian fans”, Paine wrote on Twitter: “Love their passion…most of it I deserve.”

Addressing the media at a Chappell Foundation function in Sydney, Paine had said: “Part of the challenge of playing against India is they’re very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn’t really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that.”

“The classic example was when they said they weren’t going to the Gabba so we didn’t know where we were going. They’re very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball,” he added.

Following this, Paine had become a much-talked-about figure on social media among Indian fans.

In January this year, India, despite losing a number of their star players, managed to create history as they secured a win in Brisbane to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Playing under Ajinkya Rahane after Virat Kohli left for India, the visitors claimed a series-levelling win in the next Test.

India then managed to secure a hard-fought draw at SCG before Rishabh Pant produced a match-winning knock on the final day of the last Test to help India win the four-match series 2-1.

