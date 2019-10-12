Watch: Tim Paine hits first-class century after 13 years break

Tim Paine ends 13-year drought with his second First-Class century at WACA Ground, Perth on Monday. The last time Paine scored a century, current Australian head coach Justin Langer was opening the innings under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy. Interestingly, the 34-year-old scored his maiden First-Class hundred at the same venue.

Playing for Tasmania, the wicketkeeper-batsman came to bat when his side had lost five wickets for 176 in their first innings. The Australian skipper’s century helped Tasmania take a 60-run lead.

Here it is, the moment Aussie Test skipper Tim Paine brought up a brilliant 💯 in an important knock for Tasmania@MarshGlobal | #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/VEOZQfCT9t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2019

His 209-ball 121 had 13 fours and one six. He lost his wicket to Western Australia’s Jhye Richardson.

Despite getting to the three-figure mark after a long time, there was no wild celebration from Paine. He just raised his bat and acknowledged the applause of his teammates and the crowd.

Paine has played 26 Tests for Australia but has not been able to score a single century. The Tasmanian batsman has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 31.45 including six half-centuries.

Paine struggled in the Ashes 2019. He scored just 180 runs from 10 innings at an average of 20.