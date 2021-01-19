‘We wanted to dangle a carrot for India to win the series’: Tim Paine on first Australian defeat at Gabba in 32 years

Australia captain Tim Paine said India fully deserved victory in the 4th Test, which the visitors won in the final few minutes of the match, thus sealing the series 2-1.

“We wanted to set a bit over 300, and dangle a carrot for them to win the series. I thought India turned up today, wore balls on the head arm and chest, put their body in the line, so credit to them, they deserve the win,” Paine said after the match, speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Australia had set a target of 328 for India in the fourth innings. The highest chased target at the Gabba before Tuesday had been 276.

“We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we’ll go through it as a group, and we have been outplayed by a better side this series. There are many areas of improvement honestly,” added Paine.

India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was handed the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with India sealing a series win in Australia for the second consecutive time, said that the 4th Test victory means a lot to the team.

“I don’t know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I’m really proud of each individual,” he said.

He added: “Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers.”