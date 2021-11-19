Chronology & Hypocrisy: Tim Paine quits as Australia Test captain over ‘sexting’ scandal

Tim Paine became the second successive Australia captain to quit in tears, this time less than three weeks before the start of the Ashes. He resigned after a leading Melbourne newspaper got a whiff of the story about Paine’s 2017 sex-text transgression that Cricket Australia was aware of but opted to hide from the public. Back in the 1990s, the Australian cricket board had brushed under the carpet Mark Waugh and Shane Warne’s links with a bookmaker.

2017: Having made his Test debut in 2010, Paine got a chance to wear the Baggy Green again after six years in November 2017 for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. As it has come to light now, this was when he had sent lewd text messages and a photograph to a female employee of Cricket Tasmania (CT).

— Paine has said that his actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain. They surely met those standards to allow him to lead the side from March 2018 to November 2021.

2018: In March, following incumbent Steve Smith’s ban in the aftermath of the Cape Town ball-tampering controversy, Paine was named Australia captain. Around the same time, the CT employee, who Paine had sex-texted a year back, would face charges of theft. She would inform Cricket Australia authorities in June that she was offended by “Mr Paine’s sexually-explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments.”

Cricket Tasmania stated on Friday that the allegations were brought to its attention only when formal charges of theft were laid against the woman following her termination. The Tasmanian board had conducted an investigation, which “determined that no further action was required or appropriate” because “of the consensual nature of the actions.”

— Around the same time, Australia coach Justin Langer was propounding his theory of elite honesty. “You can lie to everyone else, but you can’t lie to yourself. So that’s elite honesty to yourself,” Langer had expounded. “And also, the Aussie way I know it is to look a bloke in the eye, look your sister or you mum in the eyes, and tell them the truth and be happy to get some truth back, so that’s elite honesty.”

2021: Paine resigns after reports say the Herald Sun newspaper got details of Paine’s 2017 text.

— In the statement, the Australian cricket board said: “CA does not condone this type of language or behaviour. Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment and the board thanks him for his distinguished service.” Back in 2018, CA’s Integrity Unit investigation had concluded that Paine had committed no breach of the board’s code of conduct.