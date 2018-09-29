Tim Paine reveals he had to undergo voting procedure to retain captaincy for Australia

Australia’s Tim Paine during the press conference. (Source: Reuters) Australia’s Tim Paine during the press conference. (Source: Reuters)

Ahead of Australia’s first Test against Pakistan which is scheduled to start from October 7, 2018, skipper Tim Paine revealed that the team management went through a voting procedure to decide the leaders in which he also had to go “back into the pool”. The report from Cricket Australia says that all the squad members were asked to vote to decide the leadership role and the top six contenders were asked to present their case in front of the final panel. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Paine expressed his happiness over winning the confidence of his peers in the voting process.

“I came across the captaincy in not ideal circumstances so to go back into the pool and to be voted back up by my peers was great,” the 33-year-old said. On being questioned if he would have left the role if not voted back, the batsman said, “It probably wouldn’t have been my call. We took it very seriously and the players had their say, then there was a (presentation) process after that as well.”

The right-handed batsman stressed that the entire procedure was more than just a formal exercise. “It was not done to tick boxes or anything like that. It was to make sure we had the right people leading this team going forward. Everyone went through that process, myself included. I think it was good for the players to be able to voice their opinion and have a say in who leads them,” he said.

The procedure also led to Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood being named as the co-vice-captains for Australia Test teams. “Really happy with them. Both are really trusted, respected guys in our team, both really deserve it. We went through a really rigorous process to get the role, so really happy for both of them,” Paine spoke on their selection.

Talking about the upcoming tour to UAE against Pakistan, Paine put up an optimistic front. “Australia teams of the past haven’t had huge success here in Dubai, in Asia in general, so it’s an exciting opportunity,” he said.

