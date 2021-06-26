scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Tim Paine apologises to New Zealand for picking India to win WTC final

Tim Paine had predicted India would "comfortably" beat Kane Williamson's side in the WTC final, only to be ridiculed on social media after New Zealand completed an eight-wicket win in Southampton this week.

By: AP | Melbourne |
Updated: June 26, 2021 9:13:21 am
WTC final winnersNew Zealand's captain Kane Williamson holds the winners trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after their win in the World Test Championship final cricket match against India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. New Zealand won the match by eight wickets. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Australia test captain Tim Paine has apologised to New Zealand for writing the Black Caps off before their World Test Championship (WTC) triumph against India.

“We all get some wrong. I copped a bit from the Kiwi fans, so I thought I’d come on air and eat some humble pie,” Paine told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB.”I thought the New Zealanders played outstandingly.

It’s always a pleasure to watch the way they go about it.”For such a small nation – I’m from Tasmania, which is obviously our smallest resource state and we punch above our weight – so I certainly respect what the Kiwis do on an international stage.”

Paine’s Australia were beaten 2-1 by a severely depleted India during the home summer, despite the tourists losing captain Virat Kohli after the first test and their entire first-choice pace attack to injury through the four-match series.

