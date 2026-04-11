IPL 2026: Tim David returns as RCB’s finisher to face former team MI at Wankhede Stadium

When Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, the spotlight could fall on a familiar face in unfamiliar colours. For Tim David, it would be more than just another IPL game — it would be a return to a ground where he built his reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous finishers.

From 2022 to 2024, David played 37 IPL matches for MI, scoring 658 runs at a strike rate of 170.80. At the Wankhede, his clean hitting and the stadium’s short boundaries made him a natural fit.

But ahead of the 2025 season, the five-time champions chose to move on from him. David’s ability to clear the ropes, however, had not gone unnoticed among other franchises.

RCB were looking to fill a void left by Dinesh Karthik’s retirement after IPL 2024, and in David, acquired for Rs 3 crore at the mega auction, they found the best possible replacement.

The numbers reflect the transition.

Last season, the Australian scored 187 runs in 101 balls in 12 matches at a strike rate of 185.14. 126 of those runs came in the 17-20 over phase at a strike rate of 203.22, with nine fours and 11 sixes coming in 62 balls. The remaining 61 runs came in the middle overs.

Karthik scored 326 runs in 174 balls in 15 matches in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 187.35, which included 201 runs in the 17-20 over phase in 91 balls at 220.87 with 18 sixes and 13 fours.

Between 2022 and 2024, Karthik struck at 173.37, while in one season last year, David had a strike rate of 197.24. MI have struggled to find a like-for-like replacement for Kieron Pollard in that role, a void David now seems to be filling for RCB.

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“If you look back at all, what we have missed, there are a lot of players who have passed MI and done well as well. Well done to him. He is doing well. Learning his craft. We know Timmy D. We love Timmy D. He has been with our global franchisees as well. So, we just have some plans that we will try to keep him as quiet as possible. You have to make decisions. And when a decision is made, you make it, and you move on,” Pollard said when asked about the Australian in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

The evolution into finisher

David’s transformation into a finisher came at a crucial juncture in his career. In 2019, at 23, he lost his Western Australia rookie contract, a developmental agreement when youngsters transition to the senior setup, and decided to rebuild his game from scratch.

Working with former Western Australian cricketer Jim Allenby, he focused almost exclusively on power-hitting.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo) Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

“It was the most specific training I’ve ever seen anyone do really,” Allenby told The Telegraph in 2022. “He had a few balls at the start to get loose, then everything was full tilt. If he defended or left a ball, it was frowned upon. It was about trying to reinvent his style of play and do something that was going to get him an opportunity,” he added.

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The objective was to develop a single, repeatable bat swing that could be used to hit the yorker and the bouncer. Taking a cue from golf, David worked on hitting through the line and on his shoulder rotation.

The fruits of the labour are visible today. David thrives on the arc between mid-wicket and long-on, and the shorter side boundaries of the Wankhede Stadium could work in his favour.

For MI, the challenge is one they are aware of and keeping the ball away from his hitting arc or executing yorkers at the death will be the key. Sunday’s contest, therefore, carries an intriguing subplot. A former MI finisher returning in opposition colours, armed with a method built on relentless power-hitting, now has the chance to hurt his old team.

(With stats inputs from Lalith Kalidas).