Tim David’s whirlwind knock sets new death-over benchmark in IPL

David's knock, coupled with captain Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 48 in 19 balls and Padikkal's 50 in 29, helped RCB set up a mammoth score of 250 for the loss of just three wickets. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Tim David’s monstrous hits in the death overs of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s innings against the Chennai Super Kings on Monday in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) set up the defending champions’ big win and in the process, he ended up setting a new record in the tournament.

David walked in to bat in the 15th over of the innings with the fall of Devdutt Padikkal and 25 deliveries he was unbeaten on a whopping 70 runs with three fours and as many as eight sixes. According to ESPNCricinfo, this is only the second time in T20s that a batter has scored as many runs after coming in to bat in the 15th over, where fall-of-wickets overs data is available. The other batter was Daniel Sams who had scored 71 against Sussex in 2022.