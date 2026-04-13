RCB’s Tim David and MI captain Hardik Pandya sanctioned by IPL

The Indian Premier League handed out sanctions to Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Tim David and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya for different offences during the match at Wankhede on Sunday. While Pandya was fined for slow over-rate, David was fined for “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.”

In David’s instance, he had hit a six in the second ball of the the 18th over which forced the ball to be changed due to the strike damaging the shape of the ball as well as it getting too wet. However, when a box of new balls was brought, David chose one and began to playfully check the ball. Even after the umpires requested the batter to return the ball, he did not relent and continued to play with it before returning it a few moments later. He would do the same thing in the 20th over as well, as per the IPL release.