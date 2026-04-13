RCB’s Tim David and MI captain Hardik Pandya sanctioned by IPL

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The Indian Premier League handed out sanctions to Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Tim David and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya for different offences during the match at Wankhede on Sunday. While Pandya was fined for slow over-rate, David was fined for “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.”
In David’s instance, he had hit a six in the second ball of the the 18th over which forced the ball to be changed due to the strike damaging the shape of the ball as well as it getting too wet. However, when a box of new balls was brought, David chose one and began to playfully check the ball. Even after the umpires requested the batter to return the ball, he did not relent and continued to play with it before returning it a few moments later. He would do the same thing in the 20th over as well, as per the IPL release.
“Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 20 against Mumbai Indians (MI).David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match.” The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB’s batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so.
Casual inspection from Tim David after absolute destruction 🔥🥶#IPLRivalryWeek 2026 👉 #MIvRCB | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/gLbf9ggQbu | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/OumaLMDlYF
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2026
“The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires. David admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” the IPL said in a release.
“Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, he has been fined INR 12 lakhs,” it added.
With the match going on way past the scheduled end time, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ultimately emerged the winner, defeating mumbai by 18 runs.
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