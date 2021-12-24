Tim David costs Hobart Hurricanes 5 penalty runs by deliberately running short

Melbourne Stars were 5-0 without even the first ball being bowled, chasing Hobart Hurricanes 180-6 in the ongoing Big Bash League match.

The Hurricanes were hit with a five-run penalty after Tim David (22 not out off 12b; 1×4, 1×6) was called for deliberately running short in the final over. David was trying to run two but grounded his bat about two metres away from the crease on his return.

Hurricanes, who have won just one match from four and are second-last on the ladder, started positively after Hobart won the toss and elected to bat. Ben McDermott, who was promoted as the opener, smashed a 43-ball 67 runs and put on a cracking 92 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Matthew Wade (39 off 27 balls; 2×4, 2×6).

D’Arcy Short (26 off 24 balls; 2×4, 1×6) failed to get going as his sluggish form continued. Short was demoted in this match.

For Melbourne Stars, Andre Russell (3/48), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/22), and Brody Couch (1/33) shared the spoils.