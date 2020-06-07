Tim Bresnan got death threats after denying Sachin Tendulkar his 100th ton

Umpire Rod Tucker adjudged Sachin Tendulkar lbw on 91 in a Test in 2011, extending his long wait for the 100th ton; Sachin gave a momentary look of disbelief before walking off. (File Photo/AP) Umpire Rod Tucker adjudged Sachin Tendulkar lbw on 91 in a Test in 2011, extending his long wait for the 100th ton; Sachin gave a momentary look of disbelief before walking off. (File Photo/AP)

Sachin Tendulkar being given out on 91, nine runs short of his 100th century, during the 2011 Test at The Oval had caused a lot of disappointment in India, but the bowler who took his wicket, Tim Bresnan, has revealed that it also led to death threats against him as well as the umpire, Rod Tucker.

Speaking on the Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off podcast, Bresnan said, “We both got death threats, me and this umpire, we got death threats for ages after. I got them on Twitter and he had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going, ‘How dare you give him out? It was missing leg.’ I caught up with him a few months later and he was like, ‘Mate, I’ve had to get a security guard and stuff.’ He had police protection around his gaff in Australia.”

The match Bresnan refers to was on Tendulkar’s last tour of England, when the then 38-year-old had been in the middle of what would end up being more than a year-long wait for his 100th international century.

On 91, which was Tendulkar’s highest score in that series, he was on the receiving end of a marginal decision from Tucker. ‘Sachin Tendulkar denied the 100th hundred all India craves,’ had been the headline of the day’s report in The Guardian.

“He was on 99 international hundreds and there were no referrals in that series because the BCCI didn’t like them,” said Bresnan.

“It was at The Oval in the last Test of the series. This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire Hill (Tucker), Aussie lad, shot him out. He was on 80-odd as well (91), definitely going to get it (the 100th ton). But we won the series and went to number one in the world,” he said.

TV replays at the time did show that the ball would have clipped leg stump. Even if DRS had been available to India, the decision would not have been reversed.

