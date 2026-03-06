How Tilak Varma’s move down the order has added a new dimension to India’s batting at the T20 World Cup

Sometimes in sport, a defeat is not the worst possible outcome. It can force teams to look into loopholes and adapt accordingly to bounce back stronger. India’s march to the T20 World Cup final on Sunday began on the back of a chastening 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super 8 opener in Ahmedabad.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram introduced himself in the first over and struck off the fourth ball, dismissing Ishan Kishan for nought. The early breakthrough exposed India’s top order and offered a blueprint for opponents to exploit.

With two must-win matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies, India made a change, bringing in Sanju Samson and pushing Kishan down to number three. The alteration not only changed the latter’s batting position but also impacted one other player.

In the last couple of years, Tilak Varma had built a reputation as a reliable number three in the T20I side. But in the initial few matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup, he had found it hard to score freely. In matches against the USA, Pakistan and the Netherlands, he struck a four or a six approximately once every eight balls (7.6). The approach helped India maintain stability, but it did not always put pressure back on the opposition.

Batting in the middle and lower order demanded a shift in mindset. Players at five to seven rarely get the time to settle or construct a long innings. They are expected to attack early. Tilak, however, adjusted quickly. Instead of focusing on timing and placement, he began playing with greater intent, striking the ball hard and aiming to score boundaries.

The change was evident from the start. In the game against Zimbabwe in Chennai, he walked out to bat at number six in the 15th over and made 44 runs from just 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes, taking advantage of the pace offered by the bowlers.

Historically, he has used his first ten balls to build a base. Here, he did not have that choice. The first two deliveries went for boundaries, which gave his innings a kickstart. He relied on horizontal bat shots to muscle length balls over the infield. The innings had shots through extra-cover and a clinical late slice off Richard Ngarava that was carved over backward point. The innings turned a competitive total into a commanding one. It was an early indicator that he possessed a different dimension in his game.

The following game presented a new challenge. Chasing 196 runs for victory, Tilak was sent out to bat at number five with his team in a hole at 99/3 and in need of impetus to their innings. He responded with 27 runs from 15 balls, with four fours and a six. Unlike against Zimbabwe, the start was not brisk, but his innings picked up pace in the 13th over, when he struck three boundaries off Shamar Joseph.

He first played a controlled loft over mid-off, then cut a wide, slower ball past backward point, before flicking a low full toss through deep mid-wicket. He later struck a six and a four off Roston Chase and Jason Holder before falling to the latter.

He may have made only 27 runs, but the knock helped ease the pressure on Samson and enabled him to continue his innings without taking undue risks.

The most decisive moment came in the semi-final against England. India was already well on their way to posting an imposing score. Tilak added an invaluable 21 runs in seven balls, which included three sixes in the 19th over off Jofra Archer — over mid-wicket, deep backward point and deep backward square leg. What seemed like a total of around 230 surged to 253.

Across those three games, Tilak’s scoring pattern changed dramatically from the early part of the tournament. By the end of the three-match stretch, he was striking a boundary almost every two balls (2.1). The shift reflected both the demands of his new role and the adjustments he made to his batting approach.

Those extra runs have taken on even greater significance when viewed alongside India’s bowling performances in the tournament. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the rest of the attack has struggled to maintain the same level of discipline, and hence, Tilak’s runs, especially batting first, has given the bowlers an extra cushion.

What began as a tactical shuffle in the batting order has quietly become one of India’s most effective mid-tournament corrections. With only Bumrah consistently controlling games, Tilak’s short but explosive cameos have proven invaluable.